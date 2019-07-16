Earthquake: 4.5 quake near Ridgecrest, Calif.

A magnitude 4.5 earthquake was reported Tuesday afternoon at 1:15 p.m. Pacific time seven miles from Ridgecrest, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 35 miles from California City, 62 miles from Tehachapi, 66 miles from Rosamond and 67 miles from Barstow.

In the last 10 days, there have been 270 earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 occur each year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 0.6 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Find out what to do before, and during, an earthquake near you by reading our five-step guide to coping with natural disasters.

