California

Child shot and wounded in South L.A.

The shooting occurred at Wilmington Avenue and 109th Street about 7:40 p.m. July 17.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Piper McDaniel
July 17, 2019
8:55 PM
A child was shot and injured Wednesday evening in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at Wilmington Avenue and 109th Street about 7:40 p.m. Police officers in the area had been flagged down by a citizen and then heard gunshots.

Police found the child, a boy about 8 years old, who was shot in the lower extremities. The child was taken to a hospital.

Authorities said the child didn’t appear to be the intended target.

Officers have cordoned off the area and are investigating. They believe the suspect is still in the area.

Piper McDaniel
Piper McDaniel is a 2019 intern with the Los Angeles Times’ Metro desk.
