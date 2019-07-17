Child shot and wounded in South L.A.

A child was shot and injured Wednesday evening in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at Wilmington Avenue and 109th Street about 7:40 p.m. Police officers in the area had been flagged down by a citizen and then heard gunshots.

Police found the child, a boy about 8 years old, who was shot in the lower extremities. The child was taken to a hospital.

Authorities said the child didn’t appear to be the intended target.

Officers have cordoned off the area and are investigating. They believe the suspect is still in the area.