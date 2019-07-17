UCLA staff member reports attempted sexual assault near campus

UCLA officials are investigating an attempted sexual assault near campus that was reported by a staff member Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The UCLA employee was pushed and threatened with sexually explicit statements about 10:40 a.m. near Westwood Boulevard and Le Conte Avenue in Westwood, the UCLA Police Department said in a release.

The victim was able to run away without sustaining any injuries and reported the attack. The suspect was last seen walking south on Westwood Boulevard toward Weyburn Avenue, police said.

No additional information was available Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for the department said.

UCLA police are investigating the attack and encourage anyone with information to contact its detectives at (310) 825-1491.