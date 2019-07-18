Video shows serial robber who has hit 11 businesses in L.A. area, police say

Police have released video of a robbery suspect as part of an investigation into a string of crimes in south and west Los Angeles.

The surveillance video released Wednesday by the Los Angeles Police Department shows a man authorities say has been robbing fast food restaurants and gas stations since Jan. 9. Detectives said 10 robberies in Los Angeles and one in Inglewood were committed by the same person.

Video shows the two most recent robberies, both of which took place in the early morning. In the latest attack, reported Monday in the Fairfax district, a man enters a fast-food restaurant and slides over the counter to enter the kitchen, where he points a handgun at the lone employee making hamburgers. The suspect is seen filling a backpack with cash after forcing the employee to empty two registers. He then leaves through the restaurant’s front door.

Police said the man enters businesses armed with a handgun that he points at employees before demanding money from the register. In some cases he has forced employees to take him to the safe and open it so he can take the money before fleeing on foot.

Advertisement

The suspect is described as 6 feet tall, 150 pounds and 30-40 years old. City officials are offering a $25,000 reward for information in the case.

Detectives encourage anyone with information to call (213) 486-6840. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org.