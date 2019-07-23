A Van Nuys man lured women from nightclubs, then sexually assaulted them, police say

Police are seeking additional potential victims of a Van Nuys resident who authorities say would charm young women he met at nightclubs then sexually assault them.

Omar Talley, 22, a self-described nightclub promoter and social media influencer, has been charged with three counts of rape with multiple victims, two counts of oral copulation and one count of forcible acts of sexual penetration, according to a statement Tuesday from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Talley would travel frequently to nightclubs in Hollywood and West Hollywood, where he would befriend women in their early 20s and gain their trust, authorities said. He would then order a ride-share service to take himself and the women to his home in Van Nuys or to another “after party” location. Once there, police said he would sexually assault the women.

“It appears Omar Talley would be charming just before the sexual act, then change his demeanor and force the women to perform sexual acts against their will,” LAPD Detective Katherine Gosser said in a statement.

Talley’s arrest on July 11 came after LAPD West Valley patrol officers responded to a woman who said she escaped during an attack. According to the LAPD statement, Talley forced her to perform sexual acts, physically assaulted her and spoke degrading words to her.

Talley moved from New Jersey to California a few years ago, according to authorities. He is in custody with bail set at $1.6 million.

Anyone with information related to this crime is asked to call Detective Wes Potter, West Valley Sex Crimes Unit, at (818) 374-7714 or Gosser, West Valley Sex Crimes Unit, at (818) 374-7717. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to (877) LAPD-24-7.