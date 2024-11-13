LAPD apprehends homeless man suspected of raping several women

The Los Angeles Police Department announced Wednesday the arrest of a homeless man suspected of raping several women, prompting investigators to search for additional victims.

Police officials said in a written statement that the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Kenneth Alan Woolfolk, has been linked to a total of at least four rape cases.

His arrest comes more than a week after a woman reported to police that she had been raped by a man in a tent near the intersection of 1st and Judge John Aiso streets in Little Tokyo. Police said she described her attacker as an adult male, bald and with brown eyes, standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 160 lbs.

As part of the investigation, the department said, detectives in the case returned to the area on Oct. 10 when they noticed a man fitting the description of the woman’s attacker. Detectives detained the man, later identified as Woolfolk, and placed him under arrest on suspicion of rape.

During the investigation, detectives learned about three previous sexual assault investigations that had identified Woolfolk as a suspect. Police said they’re now looking for additional victims and anyone with information is being asked to call (800) 222-8477.