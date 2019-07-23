Three family members charged in brawl at Disneyland that was caught on video

Three members of a family involved in a violent brawl that was captured on video at Disneyland earlier this month have been charged in connection with the melee, Orange County prosecutors said Tuesday.

Police were called to the park July 6 after a verbal confrontation between family members escalated into a physical fight. Police did not witness the fight and did not make any arrests at the time, but launched a formal investigation days later after video of the incident surfaced online, Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt said.

Prosecutors say Avery Robinson, 35, of Las Vegas attacked his sister, brother-in-law and girlfriend, endangering his child and three other children who were at the park with the family during the fight.

Robinson was charged with corporal injury on a spouse, assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of criminal threats, all felonies. He also is facing five counts of misdemeanor battery and four counts of child abuse and endangerment, according to Orange County Superior Court records.

Robinson was arrested Saturday and is being held without bail in Orange County Jail in Santa Ana. He faces a maximum sentence of seven years and four months in state prison if convicted.

Robinson’s sister, Andrea Nicole Robinson, 40, of Compton was charged with four misdemeanor counts of battery and a misdemeanor count of assault. Prosecutors say she attacked her brother, his girlfriend and a Disneyland employee. She faces a maximum of 2½ years in jail if convicted.

Andrea Robinson’s husband, Daman Petrie, also was charged in the melee. The Compton resident is facing a misdemeanor count and a maximum of six months in jail after prosecutors said he punched Avery Robinson’s girlfriend in the face during the scuffle.

Andrea Robinson and Petrie have not been arrested, according to jail records.

The melee, which was recorded on cellphone video, shows an argument between the Robinson siblings in front of Goofy’s Playhouse. Avery Robinson takes a swing at his sister after she spits in his face, the video shows.

Children are heard crying in the background as the adults continue to scuffle. Over the next five minutes, several members of the family become involved in the fight before Disneyland security officers arrive, the video shows.

Some on social media criticized Disneyland’s response to the violence as too slow, while others have questioned the overall safety of the park.

Disneyland officials have said their security staff responded appropriately and the individuals involved in the fight were removed from the park.

“Any type of violence is inexcusable and will not be tolerated,” Disneyland spokeswoman Liz Jaeger said at the time. “Disneyland Resort security responded appropriately within minutes and immediately called the Anaheim Police Department for assistance.”

After the group was escorted from the property, prosecutors said Robinson threatened to kill his sister and brother-in-law, simulating a gun with his hand, inside the parking structure. He also tried to hit a Disneyland employee with his car, authorities said.