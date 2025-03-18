Driver rampaged through Inglewood CarMax. Injured customers sue him and the dealership

Two weeks ago, a customer plowed his car into an Inglewood CarMax, smashing through a glass window and injuring eight people, one of whom was paralyzed. Now, two victims are taking legal action.

Father and daughter Michael and Michaela Washington are suing the suspect, Andrew Jesus Arroyo, and CarMax for the physical and emotional damage they say they suffered as a result of Arroyo’s out-of-control conduct, according to an unfiled civil complaint in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Last week, prosecutors charged Arroyo with 12 criminal counts including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism and hit-and-run resulting in injury to another person. Several of the charges against him have enhancements for causing great bodily injury.

The Washingtons intend to sue Arroyo for assault, battery, negligence and emotional distress, alleging that as they tried to escape his violent rampage they suffered medical injuries that required treatment, according to the complaint.

They are also accusing CarMax of negligence and infliction of emotional distress, alleging that the company and its employees failed to take reasonable steps to maintain safe conditions at the store. Representatives for CarMax and Arroyo could not be immediately reached for comment.

The Washingtons and CarMax paint two different pictures of the events leading up to the vehicular carnage.

The father and daughter say they witnessed an employee push Arroyo during an argument, which led to a physical altercation between the two. Then, they allege, other employees rushed toward Arroyo, causing him to become “even more agitated and volatile” and chased him out of the store, where he jumped on a car and hopped the fence.

“After this very serious verbal and physical altercation, CarMax employees did not call the police department or 911,” the complaint states. “In addition, there were no security personnel present at the CarMax store.”

A statement previously provided to The Times by CarMax said that Arroyo was in the store discussing an appraisal for his vehicle. He then went outside and viewed the inventory before returning, when he became “erratic.”

“According to accounts from employees who interacted with the suspect that day, he did not complain about the offer and even spent time looking at our inventory for potential purchase,” the statement said. “Employees share that they observed his behavior turn suddenly erratic.”

A Times employee who was shopping for a car at the dealership before the incident said he saw a customer yelling at staff, who tried to calm him down. The customer waved a metal water bottle, then ran outside and jumped on the roof of a car. The Times employee and his wife became uncomfortable and left.

After the violent rampage, which was captured on video, Arroyo drove away from the showroom at 8611 S. La Cienega Blvd. and turned himself into police.

Of the eight people injured, two were taken to trauma centers with critical injuries, police said. One of the people whom Arroyo is charged with injuring is now paralyzed, according to documents in the criminal case against him.

CarMax has said that one of its employees was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

“We are deeply saddened by this event and our hearts go out to everyone impacted,” the company said in a statement.

The Washingtons say they suffered severe emotional distress as a result of the incident, including anxiety, loss of sleep, anger and stress. The lawsuit does not specify the physical injuries they suffered. They are seeking damages in excess of $35,000 in an amount to be determined at trial.

Arroyo remains in custody without bail, according to jail records. At his arraignment hearing on Wednesday, Arroyo’s attorney voiced doubts about his client’s mental competency. He’s scheduled to appear in mental health court April 2.