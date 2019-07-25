16 Camp Pendleton Marines arrested on human smuggling and drug-related allegations

Sixteen Marines were arrested at Camp Pendleton Thursday morning during battalion formation for various illegal activities ranging from human smuggling to drug-related offenses, the 1st Marine Division said in a statement.

The Marine Corps said information from a previous human smuggling investigation led to the arrests. On July 3, two Marines — Byron Darnell Law II and David Javier Salazar-Quintero — were arrested for allegedly transporting unauthorized immigrants as part of a smuggling operation.

Eight additional Marines were questioned about other alleged drug offenses unrelated to the arrests, the Marine Corps said.

The Marine Corps confirmed the Marines involved in Thursday’s action are from the same unit as Law and Salazar-Quintero — 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment.

Advertisement

Division officials and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service carried out the arrests. The 16 arrested range in rank from private first class to corporal, or E-2 to E-4, according to 1st Lt. Cameron Edinburgh, a division spokesman.

Names of the arrested Marines and details of the alleged offenses were not immediately released.

Edinburgh told the Union-Tribune the arrests were made during formation at the unit’s parade deck in the San Matteo area of the base.

“It was a public display for the entire unit to see,” he said.

Advertisement

Edinburgh said for the moment the 16 were in NCIS custody and set to be prosecuted by the Marines, whereas Law and Salazar-Quintero are being prosecuted in federal court.

“1st Marine Division is committed to justice and the rule of law, and we will continue to fully cooperate with NCIS on this matter,” the statement says. “Any Marines found to be in connection with these alleged activities will be questioned and handled accordingly with respect to due process.”

The Union-Tribune will update this story as more information becomes available.