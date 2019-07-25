Triple shooting targeting Canoga Park family leaves 2 men dead, woman injured

A 26-year-old man is being sought by police after authorities say he opened fire on three of his family members, killing two, inside a Canoga Park apartment early Thursday.

A call about shots fired led officers at an apartment in the 21000 block of Roscoe Boulevard near Topanga Canyon Boulevard about 2 a.m. There they found two men — one 50 and one 20 — and a woman who had been shot, police said.

The two men were pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The gunman, whose name has not been released by police, fled the apartment after the shooting, authorities said.

“He is believed to be armed and dangerous,” LAPD Capt. Alfonso Mendoza told reporters at the scene. “Other than the instability of somebody who would take the lives of two family members, there is no immediate threat as far as a retaliation or some type of feud going on other than a very dangerous person running around amongst the community.”

City News Service contributed to this report.