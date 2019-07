Officials are investigating a deputy-involved shooting at a home in Malibu.

Emergency crews were dispatched to a two-story house on the 28000 block of Bison Court at about 4:30 p.m. Friday to respond to a person with a gunshot wound.

A CBS Los Angeles Sky 2 helicopter showed fire crews wheeling out a victim from the home’s garage.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the person was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.