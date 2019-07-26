Full Coverage: The Manson Murders — 50 years later

Read our full coverage of the Manson murders.
There are 6 stories.
Charles Manson’s son, Michael Brunner, speaks to a reporter about his father’s legacy and notoriety for the first time in 26 years.
Sharon Tate’s life and death became an alluring portrait upon which to hang our what-ifs and darker fascinations.
The release of Quentin Tarantino’s new movie “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” has become a full-on pop culture event.
Almost 50 years ago, this house was the site of notorious Manson family murders. Now it is for sale. The real estate agent thinks he can make the sale.
As a salacious moment, the Manson murders had it all: sex, drugs, rock ’n’ roll, racial discord, Hollywood, mind-control and dune buggies.
Reading list: Here’s a guide to the still-growing library of true-crime books that try to make sense of Charles Manson, his followers and their killing spree in summer 1969.More Coverage