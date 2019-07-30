Where are they now? Charles Manson’s ‘family,’ decades after horrific murders

Patricia Krenwinkel: Imprisoned in Chino

Left: Patricia Krenwinkel enters court in 1971. Photo by Associated Press. Right: A 2011 photo of Patricia Krenwinkel, as provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation / Associated Press)



Patricia Krenwinkel was a secretary when she met Manson at a party. She quit her job the next day and joined Manson’s family.

She was found guilty of seven counts of murder in the killings, including stabbing the LaBiancas to death and writing “DEATH TO PIGS” on the wall in the victims’ blood.



Krenwinkel, along with Susan Atkins and Leslie Van Houten, later condemned Manson and urged young people not to think of him as a hero.

“What a coward that I found myself to be when I look at the situation,” Krenwinkel said in a 2014 interview with the New York Times. “The thing I try to remember sometimes is that what I am today is not what I was at 19.”

After Atkins’ death, Krenwinkel, now 71 , became California’s longest-serving female inmate. According to state prison officials, Krenwinkel is a model inmate involved in rehabilitative programs at the prison.

She is being housed at the California Institution for Women in Chino. Late last year, state parole officials postponed a decision on setting Krenwinkel free after her attorney made new claims that she had been abused by Manson or another person. The inquiry into the allegations took nearly six months. Krenwinkel was again denied parole in 2017. She will be eligible to apply for parole again in 2022.