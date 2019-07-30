Man suspected in Monrovia kidnapping barricades himself inside vehicle in downtown L.A., prompting SWAT response, police say

Authorities remain in an hours-long standoff in downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday with a possible kidnapping suspect who barricaded himself inside a Toyota Prius that police had been looking for in connection with a missing woman.

Monrovia police called LAPD early Tuesday to notify them that a kidnapping suspect, identified as 27-year-old Robert Anthony Camou, may be in the downtown area in a gray Prius. Officers found the vehicle parked near the intersection of South Hill Street and West Third Street shortly before 3 a.m. A man, who has not been identified, is in the back seat of the car and has refused to exit, said Lt. Chris Ramirez.

The department’s SWAT team responded to the scene and is trying to make contact with the man, but so far has not been successful in persuading him to cooperate with police. Officers are being cautious, Ramirez said.

“We treat kidnap suspects as being armed and dangerous,” he said.

Advertisement

LAPD takes 27-year-old Robert Anthony Camou into custody after an hours long stand off in downtown Los Angeles. Camou is wanted in connection with the disappearance of Amanda Kathleen Custer. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

The model and license plate of the Prius found downtown matched the description put out Monday by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department as part of an investigation into a missing woman, identified as 31-year-old Amanda Kathleen Custer, from Monrovia, police said.

The kidnapping investigation began early Monday when Monrovia police were called to a home in the 600 block of Vaquero Road for a report of domestic violence. They found evidence inside the home that someone had been assaulted, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which is assisting in the probe.

Investigators suspect Camou took Custer, his girlfriend of about 2 years, against her will, according to the sheriff’s department. Custer has not been located.



Advertisement

Anyone with information about is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.