California

Burbank officials target polystyrene, single-use products in proposed ban

Polystyrene ban
The Burbank City Council last week proposed to ban the use of polystyrene, commonly known as Styrofoam, from the city.
(File Photo)
By Anthony Clark Carpio
July 31, 2019
2:19 PM
Burbank officials have taken the first steps to free the city of polystyrene and other single-use plastic materials.

The City Council unanimously voted last week to direct city staff to hire a consultant that can help develop a ban on expanded polystyrene, commonly known as Styrofoam, over the next year.

Burbank will be setting aside $250,000 to hire the consultant and conduct workshops for businesses and the public to determine the best way to implement a ban on cups, plates, clamshell containers, packing peanuts, utensils, lids, stirrers and coolers made from polystyrene, as well as single-use food containers and cups.

Instead of using products with plastic, restaurants and other businesses that sell food and beverages are encouraged to use reusable or compostable food containers.

Council members also directed staff to ban the use of these products at city facilities and functions within the next three months.

The City Council also directed staff members to have the consultant study the feasibility of having restaurants and other businesses charge a 25-cent fee for single-use cups.

John Molinar, assistant public works director for streets and sanitation, said it can take about a year to hire a consultant, conduct workshops and develop an ordinance banning polystyrene.

Kreigh Hampel, recycling coordinator for the city, added that the consultant will meet with business owners or representatives to identify how they can transition from single-use products to more sustainable alternatives.

“We would help develop protocols for each [business],” Hampel said. “We’d like to see a range of options that restaurants could adopt.”

Councilman Tim Murphy said he wanted to take a more aggressive approach to the proposed ban, which would have required restaurants to use reusable plates and utensils for dine-in service, as well as require that disposable food containers be compostable.

“We’ve got to go all in,” Murphy said. “It’s for our kids and it’s for our planet. Let’s just do it.”

Carpio writes for Times Community News.

Anthony Clark Carpio
