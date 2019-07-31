Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

Ex-postal worker pleads guilty in L.A.-area mail truck thefts

By Associated Press
July 31, 2019
8:15 PM
A former U.S. Postal Service worker has pleaded guilty to helping rob Los Angeles-area mail trucks of nearly $240,000.

William Crosby of Inglewood entered pleas Wednesday to federal charges.

Prosecutors say Crosby arranged for his half brother and others to rob two postal trucks at gunpoint and steal a container of cash from a third in 2017 and 2018.

Under a plea agreement, Crosby said he used his job as a supervisor to identify trucks that were carrying cash from the sale of money orders and Postal Service merchandise. Crosby is now facing a possible life sentence.

His half brother, Myron Crosby, is facing trial in September.

California
Associated Press
