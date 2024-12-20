Postal Service worker accused of swiping cash, coins and $281,000 worth of checks from the mail
A U.S. Postal Service worker was arrested Thursday on suspicion of swiping more than 20 checks from the mail and depositing $281,000 into various bank accounts under her name, authorities said.
Joivian Tjuana Hayes, 36, of Compton, was charged with one count of bank fraud and faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison if convicted, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
Hayes, who prosecutors identified as a supervisor at the Costa Mesa Post Office in Orange County, is accused of stealing almost two dozen checks from the office since July, prosecutors said.
Hayes allegedly deposited the checks in her accounts at various banks by forging the signatures of payees, prosecutors said. One of these checks was for more than $114,000, according to authorities.
Group allegedly stole, cashed checks throughout L.A. and Orange counties — then posted it on Instagram
Indictments issued against three men on felony charges, including aggravated identity theft, bank fraud, robbery of a post office and mail theft last week.
Surveillance camera footage allegedly shows Hayes depositing the stolen checks at ATMs in Costa Mesa, Fountain Valley and Compton, prosecutors said.
She is also suspected of stealing currency worth tens of thousands of dollars, as well as gold coins, according to authorities.
Federal agents searched Hayes’ Compton residence and her vehicle, a 2023 BMW, on Thursday.
The matter was investigated by the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General.
More to Read
Sign up for Essential California
The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.