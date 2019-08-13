Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
What now for George Washington mural in San Francisco?

George Washington Mural
School board will decide what to do about the mural “Life of Washington” at George Washington High School in San Francisco.
(Eric Risberg / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Aug. 13, 2019
2:02 PM
SAN FRANCISCO — 

The San Francisco school board will consider a proposal to preserve a controversial mural displayed in a public high school that some have criticized as racist.

San Francisco Unified School District Board of Education President Stevon Cook says he plans to introduce a plan at the school board meeting Tuesday evening to cover the “Life of Washington” mural without destroying it.

Cook says he will propose covering the mural with panels that contain artwork that shows “the heroism of people of color in America, how we have fought against, and continue to battle discrimination, racism, hatred, and poverty.”

The mural was created in 1936 and depicts the life of George Washington. It shows pioneers standing over the dead body of a Native American and slaves working at Washington’s estate.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
