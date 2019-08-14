Four people and two dogs killed in car accident in Lancaster

Four people and two dogs were killed Wednesday afternoon in a two-car accident in Lancaster when a driver ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle.

Authorities received a call about 12 p.m. of a traffic accident at Avenue H and 30th Street West.

A driver in a tan Toyota Avalon traveling west on Avenue H did not stop at the red light and struck a silver Jetta driving north on 30th Street West, authorities said. The force of the collision caused the Jetta to hit the traffic signal pole and eject the car’s three occupants, who were not wearing seatbelts, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Two of the Jetta’s occupants, a man and woman, died at the scene, and the third person died at a hospital.

The driver of the Toyota Avalon, who was wearing a seatbelt, was the only occupant in that car. He died after being taken to a hospital.

Both people were taken to a hospital at 12:28 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Additionally, an Australian cattle dog riding in the Jetta died at the scene. A Siberian husky puppy in the Jetta was taken to an animal shelter where authorities determined it had to be euthanized.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Department are trying to determine what caused the driver to miss the stoplight. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lancaster station at (661) 948-8466.