California

Northbound 57 Freeway shut down after semi-truck accident sends motor grader into roadway

A semi-truck driver lost control on the 57 Freeway and slammed into a road sign, launching a motor grader that the big rig was hauling onto the roadway.
(Officer Florentino Olivera / California Highway Patrol)
By Jaclyn CosgroveStaff Writer 
Aug. 14, 2019
6:04 PM
The northbound 57 Freeway near Anaheim will remain closed for several hours Wednesday because of a semi-truck accident that left pieces of heavy equipment scattered across the roadway.

The semi-truck driver was exiting the westbound 91 Freeway headed onto southbound 57 when, for unknown reasons, he lost control and crashed into the center divider where the pole for a large road sign sits.

The Caterpillar 140M motor grader that the driver was hauling launched off the trailer and landed in the carpool lane of the northbound side of the 57 Freeway. No one, including the big rig driver, was injured.

Drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route, as the northbound lanes of the 57 will remain closed for several hours as workers clear debris and repair the road sign.

The northbound 57 Freeway is closed from Lincoln Avenue to the 5 Freeway. Additionally, drivers on the 22 Freeway and northbound drivers on the 5 will not be allowed to exit onto the northbound 57. The carpool lane and adjacent lane of the southbound 57 are also closed, but traffic is otherwise moving, authorities said.

“It’s a parking lot on the [northbound] 57,” said CHP Officer Florentino Olivera. “There’s no need to bring more cars in.”

https://twitter.com/angelstadium/status/1161753901718052864

California
Jaclyn Cosgrove
Jaclyn Cosgrove is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as the health reporter at the Oklahoman. She was selected for a 2015-16 Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism. For her fellowship project, she explored the barriers that low-income, uninsured people with mental illnesses face in finding treatment. Cosgrove is originally from Arpelar, Okla., and graduated from Oklahoma State University.
