California

Fire starts in Moreno Valley shortly after police chase

A fire broke out in Moreno Valley shortly after a police pursuit ended in the area.
By Jaclyn CosgroveStaff Writer 
Aug. 15, 2019
6:22 PM
A fire started Thursday afternoon in Moreno Valley shortly after a police pursuit ended in the area.

About 4 p.m., deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department started pursuing the driver of a stolen vehicle, according to initial reports.

Deputies pursued the vehicle and detained two people.

A fire broke out in the same area, near Bay Avenue and Phyllis Avenue, about 4:13 p.m. and has damaged at least two homes and burned about 5 acres of grass, according to fire officials.

KCBS-TV Channel 2 reported that the fire ignited when the pursuit ended with the suspect vehicle crashing in a field. Two patrol cars and the suspect vehicle caught fire, which then spread to nearby homes, according to the station.

CaliforniaFires
Jaclyn Cosgrove
