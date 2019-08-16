Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Brother charged with manslaughter in 13-year-old’s fatal shooting in Lancaster

Eddie Alvirez, 18, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of his 13-year-old sister.
(Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)
By Associated Press
Aug. 16, 2019
2:08 PM
An 18-year-old Lancaster man accused of fatally shooting his 13-year-old sister was charged Friday with involuntary manslaughter.

Eddie Marcelino Alvirez is also facing one felony count of negligent discharge of a firearm and was expected to be arraigned later in the day in Lancaster. Prosecutors planned to ask for bail of $75,000.

Alvirez surrendered to deputies at the sheriff’s Lancaster Station on Wednesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

If convicted as charged, he faces up to 14 years in prison.

The shooting was reported about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 1700 block of West Avenue J-15, where Alvirez was in a bedroom with his two sisters, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“Eddie was in possession of a gun in the bedroom with the two girls, and the gun went off,” sheriff’s Sgt. Richard Biddle told KNBC-TV.

The girl who was shot, identified as Marlena Virginia Alvirez, died at a hospital, coroner’s officials said.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
