Woman injured when car crashes into San Diego cemetery, knocks down tombstones

A woman was injured after a car she was clinging to crashed through the gate of a San Diego cemtery and knocked over several tombstones early Monday morning.

San Diego police Officer Billy Hernandez said the incident began around 2 a.m. as a domestic dispute that escalated and resulted in the driver of a car crashing into the gate of Home of Peace Cemetery at 38th Street and Imperial Avenue while the woman was holding onto the open driver’s side door.

The vehicle knocked down several headstones in the cemetery before coming to a stop, Hernandez said.

News reports of the incident said the driver was the injured woman’s ex-boyfriend. Officers found the woman next to the vehicle and took her to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Hernandez said the driver left the scene and is not in custody.