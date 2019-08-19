Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

Woman injured when car crashes into San Diego cemetery, knocks down tombstones

Damaged tombstones
Several tombstones were damaged at the Home of Peace cemetery in San Diego after a car crashed into them early Monday morning. The 2 a.m. crash sent one person to the hospital and police are looking for the driver who fled the scene.
(John Gibbins / San Diego Union-Tribune)
By Gary Warth
Aug. 19, 2019
2:16 PM
Share

A woman was injured after a car she was clinging to crashed through the gate of a San Diego cemtery and knocked over several tombstones early Monday morning.

San Diego police Officer Billy Hernandez said the incident began around 2 a.m. as a domestic dispute that escalated and resulted in the driver of a car crashing into the gate of Home of Peace Cemetery at 38th Street and Imperial Avenue while the woman was holding onto the open driver’s side door.

The vehicle knocked down several headstones in the cemetery before coming to a stop, Hernandez said.

News reports of the incident said the driver was the injured woman’s ex-boyfriend. Officers found the woman next to the vehicle and took her to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Advertisement

Hernandez said the driver left the scene and is not in custody.

California
Gary Warth
Follow Us
Gary Warth has covered a variety of beats since 1989 and now covers public safety and homeless issues at The San Diego Union-Tribune. A San Diego resident since the 1970s, he earned a journalism degree from San Diego State University and has won numerous awards for his work.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement