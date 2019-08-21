Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

Possible sniper opens fire at Lancaster sheriff’s station, wounding one deputy

Lancaster sheriff’s station
The scene of the shooting at the Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster station.
(KTLA)
By Maya Lau
Richard WintonColleen Shalby
Aug. 21, 2019
4:08 PM
Share

A gunman opened fire on at the Lancaster station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, leaving one deputy wounded.

Someone fired into the station’s helipad area and hit a deputy in the shoulder, authorities said. The deputy was taken to a hospital for what appears to be a non-life-threatening “graze wound” to the shoulder.

Deputies are clearing nearby buildings, including a library and an apartment complex.

Officials believe the suspect is inside a four-story structure. Deputies have been using binoculars to scan the building for a possible sniper, and officers are positioned nearby waiting for the SWAT team.

Advertisement

Because of concern for sniper fire, deputies have been told to approach the area only from the west.

A Sheriff’s Department source said the gunman fired a high-velocity rifle round that hit the injured deputy.

Authorities have sealed off the area and are searching for a suspect. Tactical units have been deployed to Lancaster with armored vehicles on the 14 Freeway.

The public has been told to avoid the area.

California
Maya Lau
Follow Us
Maya Lau is a reporter on the Metro desk covering the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. She came from the Advocate, based in Baton Rouge, La., where she wrote about criminal justice and corruption in the state’s prison system. She was the lead writer on a team that won an Investigative Reporters and Editors award for stories revealing the financial dealings of the long-serving warden of the notorious Angola Prison, who resigned following the reports. She started in journalism as a New York Times news assistant but truly learned how to be a reporter by moving to the small newsroom of the Shreveport Times and writing about crime. She served in the Peace Corps in Senegal after graduating from Vassar College.
Richard Winton
Follow Us
Richard Winton is a crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 20 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998 and 2004. He won the ASNE Deadline News award in 2006. A native of England, after getting degrees from University of Kent at Canterbury and University of Wisconsin-Madison, he began covering politics but chose a life of crime because it was less dirty.   
Colleen Shalby
Follow Us
Colleen Shalby is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. She’s a graduate of George Washington University and a native of Southern California.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement