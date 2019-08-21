Possible sniper opens fire at Lancaster sheriff’s station, wounding one deputy

A gunman opened fire on at the Lancaster station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, leaving one deputy wounded.
Someone fired into the station’s helipad area and hit a deputy in the shoulder, authorities said. The deputy was taken to a hospital for what appears to be a non-life-threatening “graze wound” to the shoulder.
Deputies are clearing nearby buildings, including a library and an apartment complex.
Officials believe the suspect is inside a four-story structure. Deputies have been using binoculars to scan the building for a possible sniper, and officers are positioned nearby waiting for the SWAT team.
Because of concern for sniper fire, deputies have been told to approach the area only from the west.
A Sheriff’s Department source said the gunman fired a high-velocity rifle round that hit the injured deputy.
Authorities have sealed off the area and are searching for a suspect. Tactical units have been deployed to Lancaster with armored vehicles on the 14 Freeway.
The public has been told to avoid the area.