Possible sniper opens fire at Lancaster sheriff’s station, wounding one deputy

A gunman opened fire on at the Lancaster station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, leaving one deputy wounded.

Someone fired into the station’s helipad area and hit a deputy in the shoulder, authorities said. The deputy was taken to a hospital for what appears to be a non-life-threatening “graze wound” to the shoulder.

Deputies are clearing nearby buildings, including a library and an apartment complex.

Officials believe the suspect is inside a four-story structure. Deputies have been using binoculars to scan the building for a possible sniper, and officers are positioned nearby waiting for the SWAT team.

Advertisement

Because of concern for sniper fire, deputies have been told to approach the area only from the west.

A Sheriff’s Department source said the gunman fired a high-velocity rifle round that hit the injured deputy.

Authorities have sealed off the area and are searching for a suspect. Tactical units have been deployed to Lancaster with armored vehicles on the 14 Freeway.

The public has been told to avoid the area.