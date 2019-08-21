Racist fliers posted on San Jose State campus as classes begin

Fliers containing racist and anti-immigrant content were found plastered across the campus of San Jose State, university officials announced Tuesday, a day before classes began.

In a blog post Tuesday, President Mary Papazian said the fliers, which violated the university’s “time, place and manner regulations,” were quickly removed. Discrimination would not be tolerated on campus, she said.

“As the new academic year unfolds, we may see more activity that is inconsistent with our core values of diversity, inclusion, respect and understanding,” Papazian wrote. “And while we will not suppress freedom of speech — to do so would negate those same core values and our mandates as a public institution of higher learning — we will continue to review and enforce all appropriate policies and procedures governing such activity on campus.”

University officials could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday. It was not clear when or where the fliers were posted.

In her online post, Papazian acknowledged recent hate incidents and mass shootings. She said the university would hold educational discussions about how to respond to hate incidents.

“These events have become too familiar, and sadly, they may continue,” she said. “Neither San Jose State nor other college campuses, including those within our own CSU family, are immune to such incidents.”