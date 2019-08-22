Chatsworth man accused of running over 2 peacocks with his pickup

A 61-year-old Chatsworth man faces two felony counts of animal cruelty after allegedly using his pickup to run over two peacocks.

Floyd Michael Belton was in court Thursday and has been charged with intentionally killing two peacocks, a male and female, with his F-150 truck on July 25, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

If convicted, Belton faces a possible maximum sentence of five years in county jail.

Belton could not be reached for comment.

Advertisement

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.