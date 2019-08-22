Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

Chatsworth man accused of running over 2 peacocks with his pickup

Peacock
The driver faces a possible sentence of five years in county jail.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Jaclyn CosgroveStaff Writer 
Aug. 22, 2019
5:31 PM
Share

A 61-year-old Chatsworth man faces two felony counts of animal cruelty after allegedly using his pickup to run over two peacocks.

Floyd Michael Belton was in court Thursday and has been charged with intentionally killing two peacocks, a male and female, with his F-150 truck on July 25, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

If convicted, Belton faces a possible maximum sentence of five years in county jail.

Belton could not be reached for comment.

Advertisement

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

California
Jaclyn Cosgrove
Follow Us
Jaclyn Cosgrove is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as the health reporter at the Oklahoman. She was selected for a 2015-16 Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism. For her fellowship project, she explored the barriers that low-income, uninsured people with mental illnesses face in finding treatment. Cosgrove is originally from Arpelar, Okla., and graduated from Oklahoma State University.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement