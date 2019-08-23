Commuter train rams into maintenance train in Sacramento, injuring 27

Authorities are trying to determine what caused a collision between a light rail commuter train and a maintenance train that injured more than two dozen people Thursday night in Sacramento.

Initial reports indicated the crash was a derailment, but the Sacramento Regional Transit District now says the commuter train struck a maintenance train, which was not moving when the crash occurred.

Everyone aboard both trains — a total of 27 people — suffered injuries, Sacramento Fire Department officials said.

According to Sacramento Regional Transit spokeswoman Devra Selenis, 24 people were on the passenger train and three were aboard the maintenance train. Of those, 13 people were taken to hospitals — one with moderate injuries and 12 with minor injuries. Sacramento Fire Department spokesman Keith Wade said 14 others were treated at the scene and released.

Wade said it was the first time in his 19 years with the department that he has responded to a train accident with such a high number of injuries.

“The good thing here that we’re very happy [about] is that no one lost their life and that no one was in any critical condition,” he said.

The Sacramento Fire Department received a call at 9:43 p.m. about a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, however, crews discovered it was a train incident. More than 40 firefighters responded and 15 ambulances were on the scene at Roseville Road and Marconi Avenue.

A bus bridge was in place Friday between Roseville and Marconi, Sacramento Regional Transit tweeted. It’s unclear how long the temporary shuttle service will be in place.

Sacramento Regional Transit’s weekday light rail ridership averages about 40,000 passengers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.