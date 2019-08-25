Brush fire breaks out in Eagle Rock, clogging freeways and moving toward homes

A brush fire erupted in Eagle Rock on Sunday afternoon, clogging freeways, threatening homes and sending up a large plume of smoke that could be seen across the Los Angeles Basin.

The fire was first reported around 4 p.m. and is thought to have started in the 2900 block of West Colorado Boulevard, near the interchange of the 2 and 134 freeways, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

“The fire has spotted to the north side of 134 Freeway and is slowly backing towards homes,” the department tweeted at 4:45 p.m. Traffic jams were reported throughout the area as portions of both nearby freeways were closed.

No mandatory evacuations have been ordered and there have been no reports of injuries, the Fire Department said.