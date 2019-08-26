California Supreme Court backs greater access to police misconduct cases

The California Supreme Court decided unanimously Monday that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies may alert prosecutors that a deputy who is slated to testify in a criminal case has a history of misconduct.

The decision overturned a Court of Appeal ruling that barred the sheriff from giving prosecutors the names of deputies who have committed misconduct, including lying, taking bribes, tampering with evidence, using unreasonable force or engaging in domestic violence.

By law, prosecutors are required to disclose to defendants exculpatory evidence, including information that could diminish the credibility of police officers who worked on a case.

But California law has long protected the confidentiality of police personnel records, and law enforcement unions have sought to keep those records private.

In a ruling written by Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, the state high court said that merely disclosing to prosecutors that a deputy is on a list of problem officers does not violate California law protecting personnel records.

Indeed, the court said, such an alert may be needed for prosecutors to fulfill their constitutional duty to give the defense evidence that might cast doubt on a defendant’s guilt, reduce a potential sentence or diminish the credibility of prosecution witnesses.

That duty stems from a landmark 1963 U.S. Supreme Court case, Brady vs. Maryland, which said suppression of evidence favorable to the defense violated due process.

Once alerted that a deputy has a history of misconduct, prosecutors can then file a motion to obtain the deputy’s records. If the information in the records is potentially exculpatory, the prosecution must disclose it to the defense.

Interpreting state law to prevent alerts to prosecutors `` “would pose a substantial threat to Brady compliance,” Cantil-Sakauye wrote.

“Law enforcement personnel are required to share Brady material with the prosecution,” the court said. “The harder it is for prosecutors to access that material, the greater the need for deputies to volunteer it.”

The case before the court stemmed from a lawsuit filed by the L.A. deputies’ union to prevent former Sheriff Jim McDonnell from turning over to the district attorney about 300 names of deputies with a history of misconduct.

A divided, Los Angeles-based court of appeal ruled in 2017 that the list must be kept secret, even in pending criminal cases in which errant deputies were expected to testify.

Police departments in at least a dozen counties, including San Francisco, Sacramento and Ventura, have had a regular practice of sending prosecutors the names of so-called Brady list officers.

California’s strict laws protecting officer personnel files — which underpinned the appellate court’s ruling for the deputies’ union — were dramatically altered by a new transparency law that opened up records of confirmed cases of lying and sexual misconduct by officers, as well as shootings and serious uses of force.

SB 1421, which went into effect Jan. 1, allows the public to see many of the documents at issue in the L.A. sheriff’s case. But the new law does not apply to the broader range of misconduct that could put an officer on a Brady list, including domestic abuse, sexual harassment, racial discrimination and bribery.

A Times investigation found the sheriff’s department kept a secret list of problem deputies for years but that it was never turned over to prosecutors.