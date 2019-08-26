LAPD searching for third suspect in brutal beating death of homeless man on skid row

Los Angeles police are searching for an outstanding suspect in the killing of a 59-year-old homeless man who was beaten with a pipe and robbed on skid row earlier this month.

Gustavo Zeledon, 59, was standing near his van in the 800 block of East 5th Street at 4:24 p.m. on Aug. 7 when three men approached him and one struck him in the head with the pipe several times, according to a statement issued by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Footage of the attack, released by the LAPD on Monday, shows an assailant swinging a pipe wildly as Zeledon tries to retreat.

Zeledon struck his head on the pavement when he fell, and the assailants then rummaged through his pockets and stole some of his property. He was left injured on the sidewalk for more than an hour before one of the suspects and several unidentified people placed him inside his van, police said.

Paramedics eventually foundd him, but Zeledon died as a result of his injuries at an area hospital two weeks later, according to the LAPD.

Two suspects in the killing, James “Genuine” Brown, 38, and Thomas “Biggie” Williams, 35, have been arrested. The LAPD is searching for a third man, 32-year-old Bernard “Midnight” Myers, who police said is 6-feet-2 and weighs about 175 pounds.

Police did not say when Brown and Williams were arrested, and it was not clear if murder charges had been filed. An LAPD spokesman was unable to answer additional questions about the case.