California

Fight over towel at Raging Waters in Sacramento leads to brawl between families

wave pools
People float in a wave pool at Raging Waters in San Dimas in this undated file photo. A fight broke out at a Northern California Raging Waters park over the weekend, resulting in one man being injured.
(Glenn Koenig / Los Angeles Times)
By Associated Press
Aug. 27, 2019
7:20 AM
A fight over a beach towel at an outdoor water park in Northern California escalated to include 40 people and left one man hospitalized.

Everest Robillard, chief of the Cal Expo Police Department, told the Sacramento Bee that police were called to Raging Waters in Sacramento at 3:30 p.m. Sunday to break up a fight between two families.

Robillard says when the fight was over, 35-year-old Christopher Neves of Modesto was found unconscious and without a heartbeat. Paramedics performed CPR and took Neves to a hospital, where he was in stable condition.

Robillard says the feud started over a beach towel then grew to insults and profanity, with one family upset that profanity was used in front of children. He says alcohol was involved.

Officials closed the water park and escorted everyone out.

California
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
