Homeless man burned to death in skid row area

A homeless man was burned to death on skid row on Monday night, and Los Angeles police have captured one suspect in connection with the gruesome killing, authorities said late Tuesday.

The incident occurred near 6th and San Pedro streets about 11:30 p.m. Monday, according to Capt. Gisselle Espinoza, a Los Angeles Police Department spokeswoman.

Police arrested one person in connection with the fatal blaze and plan to present a case to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office Wednesday, Espinoza said.

The victim died as a result of burn injuries, according to Espinoza. The victim’s identity was being withheld pending notification of family.

It was not immediately clear what led to the attack or how the fire that led to the man’s death was set. Police did not describe a motive in the case. The incident remains under investigation by the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division and the Los Angeles Fire Department’s arson unit, Espinoza said.

Responding officers observed the victim walking around near the intersection on fire, according to a law enforcement official with knowledge of the attack. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity in order to discuss the case candidly.

Officers at the scene extinguished the flames, but the victim died sometime Tuesday morning at an area hospital, the official said.

The official described the suspect in the attack as a transient. Espinoza did not identify the suspect.

The attack comes in the wake of a spasm of violence in skid row. Last week, four people were shot, including a security guard and a social worker, after an argument between two people near San Julian Park.

Earlier this month, a 59-year-old homeless man was beaten with a pipe during a robbery in the 800 block of 5th Street. The LAPD released footage of the incident Monday, and have arrested two men in connection with the slaying. A third suspect, 32-year-old Bernard “Midnight” Myers, remains at large.