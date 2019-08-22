4 wounded in downtown L.A. shooting; police hunt for female suspect

A shooting occurred in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon, leaving four wounded.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a shooter opened fire at 12:15 p.m. at 5th and San Julian streets, next to the James M. Wood Community Center and San Julian Park, where homeless people often congregate. The suspect is believed to be a woman and is not in police custody.

The victims were transferred to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The scene is one block east of the LAPD Central Division station.