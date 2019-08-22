Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

4 wounded in downtown L.A. shooting; police hunt for female suspect

The site of a shooting in downtown Los Angeles, at 5th Street and San Julian Street
Four were wounded in the shooting at 5th and San Julian streets in downtown L.A.
(James Queally/Los Angeles Times)
By James Queally
Colleen Shalby
Aug. 22, 2019
1:45 PM
A shooting occurred in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon, leaving four wounded.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a shooter opened fire at 12:15 p.m. at 5th and San Julian streets, next to the James M. Wood Community Center and San Julian Park, where homeless people often congregate. The suspect is believed to be a woman and is not in police custody.

The victims were transferred to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The scene is one block east of the LAPD Central Division station.

James Queally
Colleen Shalby
