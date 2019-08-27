Hoping to get a property tax break following the Woolsey and Hill fires? There’s still time

The one-year deadline is approaching for property owners to apply for tax relief following last year’s destructive Woolsey and Hill fires in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, officials said Tuesday.

Property owners whose homes or businesses were damaged in the fires have until Nov. 8, 2019 — or 12 months from the date of damage — to submit claims to their respective county assessors, Los Angeles County Assessor Jeffrey Prang said.

“My staff and I have carefully surveyed the damage in affected communities, but safety issues have prevented us from identifying all those who are eligible for property tax relief,” he said.

The Los Angeles County Assessor’s Office has approved more than $3 million in tax relief by way of prorated refunds and adjustments to the 2018-2019 bills for 1,328 homes and businesses that were damaged or destroyed in the fires. Additional claims are still being reviewed, officials said.

Advertisement

The assessor office in Ventura County has approved about $1 million in tax relief for homes and businesses.

The Woolsey fire, which broke out on Nov. 8, 2018, scorched nearly 97,000 acres and destroyed more than 1,500 structures. The Hill fire, which began on the same day at Hill Canyon Road, burned more than 4,531 acres in Ventura County.

For Los Angeles County, claim forms may be obtained online at assessor.lacounty.gov/disaster-relief; by phone at (213) 974-8658; by email at pio@assessor.lacounty.gov; by fax at (213) 617-1493; through the assessor’s social media accounts or in person at any public counter location.

For Ventura County, claim forms may be obtained online at assessor.countyofventura.org; by phone at (805) 654-2181; by email at assessor.disaster@ventura.org; by fax at (805) 645-1305; or in person at the Hall of Administration, 800 South Victoria Ave. in Ventura.