California

Injured firefighter released from hospital as crews make progress in Eagle Rock brush fire

An inmate crew puts out hot spots Monday in the 45-acre brush fire in Eagle Rock.
An inmate crew puts out hot spots Monday morning in the Eagle Rock brush fire.
(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
By Alejandra Reyes-VelardeStaff Writer 
Aug. 27, 2019
9:53 AM
A Glendale firefighter suffered a minor injury as crews made progress Monday evening containing a brush fire that had grown to 45 acres in the Eagle Rock area.

The blaze, named the Colorado fire, started about 4 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of West Colorado Boulevard, shutting down the northbound 2 Freeway at the 134 Freeway and spurring the evacuation of about 100 homes in Glendale.

Residents were able to return home by 10 p.m. Sunday, and the northbound 2 reopened Monday afternoon, authorities said. By Tuesday morning, the fire was 85% contained.

The injured firefighter was released from the hospital Monday night with minor back strain, said Anita Shandi, a spokeswoman for the Glendale Fire Department. No other injuries were reported, and no structures have been damaged, authorities said.

Caltrans said Monday night that the connectors between the northbound 2 Freeway and the westbound 134 Freeway remained closed, but LAFD said all freeways would reopen sometime Tuesday.

LAFD officials said crews would continue working through Tuesday and were expected to wrap up by 6 p.m.

