California

2 detained after reports of shots fired near Eastvale elementary school

Harada Elementary School
Harada Elementary School in Corona was placed on lockdown after reports of shots being fired.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Alejandra Reyes-VelardeStaff Writer 
Aug. 27, 2019
1:58 PM
Two men have been detained for questioning after reports that shots were fired near Harada Elementary School, authorities said.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to 6000 Gladiola St. at 11:25 a.m., and the Eastvale school, located nearby, was placed on lockdown as deputies searched the area.

Deputy Mike Vasquez, a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Department, said officials were still searching the area and speaking with witnesses.

One man was detained at about 12:20 p.m., and a second man was detained shortly before 1 p.m. Neither have been arrested, and Vasquez said he did not know their involvement.

The lockdown for Harada Elementary, at 12884 Oakdale St., was lifted soon after the second man was detained, authorities said.

