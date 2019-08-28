Newsletter: Why is this TV fan on a hunger strike to save her favorite show?

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter . It’s Wednesday, Aug. 28, and I’m writing from Los Angeles.

Emperial Young’s rallying cry is written in hand-drawn capital letters: “Netflix Save The OA.” Just below that, a second, smaller sign affixed to the same upside-down broom spells out her tactics: “Hunger Strike Day 8.”

Netflix’s shiny, new 13-story building — whose lobby the New York Times recently declared to be not just the “hottest see-and-be-seen spot in Hollywood,” but also the “symbolic epicenter” of our current Hollywood era — looms behind her. Young has been standing on this corner of Sunset Boulevard with her homemade sign and fervent plea for days.

A few weeks ago, the streaming behemoth announced that “The OA,” a sci-fi mystery thriller, would not be returning for a third season after ending Season 2 on a massive cliffhanger. Ardent fans responded in kind, going beyond the usual social media campaigns to crowdfund a Times Square billboard and launch a green initiative, among other novel tactics, as detailed in a recent Los Angeles Times story.

[Read the story: “Flowers. Billboards. A hunger strike. Inside the campaign to save Netflix’s ‘The OA’ ” in the Los Angeles Times]

But none of that requires renouncing food or spending six-ish hours a day just west of the 101 on-ramp and catty-corner from a Denny’s, in the literal shadow of the tech company that upended the entertainment industry — albeit several security checkpoints away from any of its decision-makers. So what is Young doing out here, and why does this show matter so much to her?

Netflix once had a reputation for “saving” and reviving beloved shows that been dropped by other networks, like “Arrested Development.” But it’s been taking a media drubbing as of late for its slate of cancellations, including several critical and fan darlings that many argued had never been adequately promoted in the first place.

That said, it’s worth noting that Bloomberg media reporter Lucas Shaw crunched the numbers and found that Netflix’s “bloodbath” reputation for canceling shows is actually overblown: “Netflix is no quicker to drop shows than other networks,” Shaw wrote.

The lure of the entertainment industry drew Young west from Florida in 2007, the same year that Netflix launched its streaming video service. She had ambitions of working in scripted dramatic television. Instead, she spent a decade in the unscripted fringes of the dream factory, working her way up from a transcriber to a story producer over eight seasons on “Big Brother,” and toiling on “a dozen other reality shows you’ve never heard of.” As of late, she had been doing copy-writing for a video game company, but that work dried up in March.

The slight 35-year-old, who lives with a roommate in North Hollywood and looks young enough to pass for a teenage student from the high school across the street, is well aware of the quixotic absurdity of her quest — particularly during a time when so many have so much to protest in this country.

Emperial Young holds her "Save the OA" sign on the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Van Ness in Hollywood outside of the Netflix campus. (Julia Wick / Los Angeles Times)

“It is an absurd overreaction to protest with a hunger strike over the cancellation of a television show,” she said. “And I acknowledge that, but it’s because my protest for ‘The OA’ is really a culmination of multiple factors.“

As anyone who has ever been a true fan of anything knows, real fandom is, at its core, the polar opposite of aloneness. We love shows and movies and bands because they reflect some shard of ourselves that makes us feel seen and a part of, to say nothing of the raw faith and very real community that fandom breeds.

“It’s helped people process their trauma. It’s helped people feel like they’re not invisible,” Young said, explaining why she cared so much about the show. According to television writer Susan Hornik’s story for this paper, fans say the show “has resonated with many marginalized viewers, because it imagines a world in which people can confront trauma and emerge a stronger version of themselves.”

“I think people underestimate how much representation in media can matter to somebody who feels powerless. If you see that representation, you start to feel like maybe you do have power,” she continued. (The show’s star and co-creator, Brit Marling, is a white woman, but “The OA” has been hailed for its queer narratives and for featuring one of the few trans men on television.)

The past few months have been especially rough for Young, as she sent out job application after job application into the abyss with nary a response. Television, and this show specifically, was “one of the few things that I and others have as a coping mechanism” when the world felt crazy and hopeless.

“I don’t know where my future is going,” she said. So, she decided to make a sign and try to do something. “To see if a human could move a corporation, which is probably impossible.”

“What do you have to lose?” she asked.

And now, here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

L.A. STORIES

The Shochu pour line, and the bar at Ototo, a sake bar in Echo Park. (Los Angeles Times)

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

CRIME AND COURTS

HEALTH AND THE ENVIRONMENT

CALIFORNIA CULTURE

CALIFORNIA ALMANAC

AND FINALLY

‘If California is a state of mind, Hollywood is where you take its temperature.’ — Ross Macdonald

