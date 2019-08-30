O.C. ‘manny’ who allegedly molested 12 boys is charged with additional felony counts

The Orange County district attorney’s office announced additional felony charges Friday against a Costa Mesa man accused of molesting 12 young boys over a three-year period.

Matthew Antonio Zakrzewski, 30, has been charged with a total of 25 felony counts, including allegations of molestation, attempted molestation, possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography to a child. Prosecutors allege the crimes took place between Jan. 1, 2016, and May 17, 2019.

Zakrzewski, who referred to himself as a “manny” on his website, was first arrested by Laguna Beach police on May 17. He was originally charged with four felony counts of molestation and one felony count of possession of child pornography.

Zakrzewski has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He is currently being held at the Orange County Jail on $1.25 million bail.

Advertisement

On one of his websites, now deleted, Zakrzewski described his role as “babysitter,” “buddy,” “big brother,” “role model” and “mentor,” and listed credentials such as LiveScan and background screenings as well as cardiopulmonary resuscitation, lifeguard and TrustLine certifications. According to the site, he had worked for families across Southern California.

“I adore both children and pets, so if you would like a fun-loving, energetic person that will engage your child and keep them safe, then I hope you will give me a chance to take part in your family!” a personal biography page for Zakrzewski reads on another site.

The investigation of Zakrzewski started in early May, when a Laguna Beach couple told police that they believed that he had inappropriately touched their 8-year-old son while babysitting him. Laguna Beach police said they identified a second 7-year-old victim in Los Angeles and 10 more boys, ages 4 through 10, across Southern California.

“These parents were led to believe that they could trust this man with the most precious thing in their entire world — their children,” said Orange County Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer. “Instead, he preyed on these innocent boys and violated that trust in a vile and sadistic way.”

Advertisement

Anyone with information about the case or unreported incidents is asked to call Laguna Beach police at (949) 715-1300.