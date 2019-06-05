O.C. man who sold himself as a ‘manny’ faces additional child molestation charges

A Costa Mesa man accused of molesting two boys while working as a professional nanny is facing additional child molestation charges after more alleged victims identified themselves to authorities.
Orange County prosecutors in May charged Matthew Antonio Zakrzewski, 30, with five felonies related to allegations that he molested two children he was babysitting. Prosecutors later added 10 new charges connected to five more alleged victims.
In all, Zakrzewski is charged with nine counts of committing a lewd act on a child younger than 14, a count of an attempted lewd act on a child under 14, a count of oral copulation with a child 10 or younger, a count of using a minor for obscene matter and two counts of distributing pornography to a minor with intent to engage in sexual conduct, all felonies.
He also faces a misdemeanor count of possessing child pornography. He pleaded not guilty to all charges on Friday, according to Orange County Superior Court records.
Authorities allege the incidents involved seven children ages 7 to 13 and occurred from 2014 until May when Zakrzewski was arrested. Police said another possible victim has been identified, but is not included in the current charges.
“The fact that someone has been arrested and charged with a crime is no indication of their guilt,” Zakrzewski’s attorney, Matthew Wallin, said in a statement Tuesday.
Authorities began investigating Zakrzewski after a Laguna Beach couple went to police alleging that he had inappropriately touched their 8-year-old son. Prosecutors said the couple hired Zakrzewski through one of several websites where he listed his nanny services.
During the investigation, police identified another alleged victim, a 7-year-old boy in Los Angeles, authorities said.
Zakrzewski has worked as a nanny — or “manny,” as he refers to himself — for families across Southern California.
His professional website describes his role as “babysitter,” “buddy,” “big brother,” “role model” and “mentor” and lists credentials such as LiveScan and background screenings and lifeguard, TrustLine and CPR certifications. He says he has been a professional nanny for more than six years.
Zakrzewski was taken into custody May 17 after he got off an international flight. Pornographic images as well as content accessed online were found on the camera he had with him at the time of his arrest and on electronic devices at his home, police said.
Zakrzewski is being held at Orange County Jail in lieu of $1.25-million bail, authorities said.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Laguna Beach police at (949) 715-1300.
Times staff writer Hannah Fry contributed to this report.