Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

Sirhan Sirhan back in California prison after stabbing

Sirhan Sirhan
Sirhan Sirhan at a parole hearing in 2016 at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego.
(Gregory Bull / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Sep. 1, 2019
11:56 PM
Share

Sirhan Sirhan, imprisoned for more than 50 years for the 1968 assassination of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, is back inside a California prison about a day after being attacked by another inmate and hospitalized.

State corrections department spokesman Jeffrey Callison said Sunday that a wounded inmate was returned to the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility near San Diego on Saturday.

A government source with direct knowledge confirmed to the Associated Press that Sirhan was the victim. The source spoke under condition of anonymity, citing prison privacy regulations.

Advertisement

Officials had confirmed an inmate was taken to a hospital on Friday but did not name Sirhan.

Callison did not identify the wounded inmate.

California
Newsletters
Get our Essential California newsletter
Associated Press
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement