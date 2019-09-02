California boat fire: A Labor Day weekend diving adventure. Then disaster struck

The operators of the Conception described the Labor Day diving charter as the perfect time to experience the marine life of the Channel Islands.

“The beginning of September is the best time to be at San Miguel [Island], which see strong winds and swell during much of the year. This rarely visited island is loaded with color: anemones, crabs, nudibranchs covering every inch of wall with a rainbow,” Truth Aquatics, the operator of the charter, said on its website. “Great for macro-photography. Nutrient rich waters bathing this island bring BIG fish: halibut, bugs, rockfish, wolfeels, lingcod.”

The Conception left Friday with dozens aboard and was set to return to the harbor Monday at 5 p.m.

Authorities now say the Conception caught on fire Monday morning. More than 30 passengers are now missing, and authorities believe at least some are dead. Five crew members managed to get off the boat, which was largely destroyed.

Advertisement

Conception, the boat that caught fire off the Channel Islands. (Truth Aquatics)

It appears those missing were sleeping below deck when the fire broke out and might not have gotten out. Authorities said they got word of the fire from a mayday call around 3:30 a.m. The Coast Guard and some private vessels responded.

“The vessel currently has a portion of the bow sticking out of the water,” the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Family members of those who took the charter are now desperate for word about their loved ones, some gathering at the Ventura Harbor.



Advertisement

At the charter operator, a spokesman said he could not comment and was awaiting information about the fire from the U.S. Coast Guard.

At Santa Barbara Harbor, employees said they could not comment on the fire and are still waiting to hear from the Coast Guard. Employees were hugging each other as tourists and people going fishing were boarding the Truth boat.

The Conception is a 75-foot vessel. The tour advertises gourmet meals, extensive diving opportunities and discussions about the marine ecosystem from a naturalist on board.

1 / 11 James Kohl waits at the gate of the U.S. Coast Guard Station in Oxnard for news of his brother Mike Kohl, 58, a cook on the dive boat that caught fire and sank. At least 34 people are missing after the boat fire off Santa Cruz Island. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times) 2 / 11 One of the rescued crew members of the dive boat is brought back to the U.S. Coast Guard headquarters at Channel Islands Harbor on Monday in Oxnard. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times) 3 / 11 A crew member from Grape Escape, the good Samaritan boat that helped in rescues from the dive boat, gets a hand from a Coast Guard member. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times) 4 / 11 Family members of those aboard the dive boat arrive in Oxnard. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times) 5 / 11 U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Monica Rochester addresses the media on the tragic boat fire during a news conference Monday morning at the Coast Guard station in Oxnard. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times) 6 / 11 Firefighters arrive back at the U.S. Coast Guard Station after battling the fire that gutted a dive boat off Santa Cruz Island. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times) 7 / 11 A victim from a dive boat that caught fire off the Ventura County coast early Monday morning is transported to an ambulance in Oxnard. (OnScene.TV) 8 / 11 Conception, the boat that caught fire off Ventura County. (Truth Aquatics) 9 / 11 The diving boat Conception burns off the coast of Santa Cruz Island. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department) 10 / 11 Firefighters battle a blaze on a dive boat near Santa Cruz Island off the Ventura County coast in Southern California. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department) 11 / 11 A diving boat fire near Santa Cruz Island off the Ventura County coast. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department)

The website for the Labor Day tour spoke about the experience of the crew. “Their commitment to service shows through the smiles of crewmembers that love their jobs and undergo special safety training,” it said.

Truth Aquatics is a respected name in the diving world, running several boats off the Channel Islands. Owner Glen Fritzler won the California Scuba Service Award earlier this year for his pioneering work in the industry.

According to California Diving News , Fritzler built the Conception in 1981 and it was a major part of his life and business.

“Conception was California’s crown jewel of live-aboard dive boats. It’s also where Glen met the love of his life, Dana. On the couple’s first dive together they encountered a 17-foot great white shark, truly a memorable first dive-date experience,” Diving News reported.

Fritzler told the paper his firm’s boats have hosted more than 450,000 divers and more than 1 million California dives.

Advertisement

In 2005, the Conception made headlines when a man described by authorities as a homeless drifter stole the vessel. According to the Lompoc Record, the boat was stolen from Santa Barbara Harbor and sustained damage when the suspect hit several other boats.