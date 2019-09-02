California boat fire: 5 rescued, some casualties off Santa Cruz Island

The U.S. Coast Guard was involved in a massive rescue operation Monday morning after a 75-foot boat caught fire off the coast of Ventura County, trapping dozens of people.

More than 30 people were missing and officials said some died. Many on the boat were believed to be sleeping below deck when the fire broke out and appear to have been trapped.

“This situation is unfolding,” said Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Aidan Cooney.

Around 3:30 a.m., the Ventura County Fire Department responded to a boat in distress off Santa Cruz Island. They arrived to find the boat fully engulfed.

“We did rescue five people from the water,” said Capt. Brian McGrath. “The main body of fire has been extinguished with a few hot spots still remaining.”

Authorities are working on getting a correct manifest of who was on board. There are 34 people reported missing.

“We don’t have a confirmed number of souls that were supposed to be on board that boat,” McGrath said. “We do have fatalities aboard, but we do not know the numbers here yet.”

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s coroner office is preparing for the possibility of a mass casualty incident, said Erik Raney, public information officer with the coroner’s office.

“We’re gearing up resources to be able to handle the potential for a lot of fatalities off of this boat,” Raney said.

The Coast Guard said, “a group of crew members has been rescued (one with minor injuries) and efforts continue to evacuate the remaining passengers.”

Rescuers from multiple jurisdictions were on the scene off Santa Cruz Island looking for survivors. The effort was hampered by foggy conditions.

A law enforcement source said the boat was largely destroyed by the fire and what was left was being towed to a harbor.

Several charter operations run diving expeditions around the Channel Islands. The charters typically take off from Ventura and Santa Barbara harbor for several days.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department identified the boat as the Conception, which is based in Santa Barbara Harbor.

News of the tragedy brought an outpouring of grief from both the diving community and elsewhere.

“Heartbroken over the news out of Santa Cruz [Island]. I’m grateful for the heroic first responders and rescuers who are working tirelessly on the scene to ensure every person is found. My thoughts are with the families of all those involved,” said Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.).