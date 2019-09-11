Orange high school student dies after golf cart accident

A student at an Orange high school has died after crashing a golf cart on campus, school authorities said Tuesday.

The student, whose name and age were withheld, got into a parked golf cart Monday at El Modena High School. Two aides with him tried to persuade him to get out of the cart, but he sped forward, according to the Orange Unified School District.

Orange police received a 911 call about 10 a.m., and the student was taken by paramedics to a hospital, where he died from his injuries Monday evening.

There were no other students involved or near the scene, authorities said.

“Words are insufficient to describe the pain our students and staff are now feeling,” Supt. Gunn Marie Hansen said in a letter to the school community. “As we take the steps necessary to support the family and student body, our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, loved ones and friends.”

Family members have identified the child as Manny Perez.

On a GoFundMe page set up to cover funeral costs, a family friend said Manny was autistic and had limited motor skills.

The Orange Police Department is investigating the death.

City News Service contributed to this report.