Temperatures up to 106 are forecast Saturday in the Southland

Large swaths of Southern California will be scorched by a heat wave this weekend, with some areas feeling triple-digit temperatures, weather officials said Saturday.

On Saturday morning, the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory warning for parts of Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties that will see temperatures as high as 106 degrees. The extreme temperatures are expected to lift by 7 p.m. Saturday, but the heat will linger through Sunday, said weather officials.

Kathy Hoxsie, meteorologist in the weather service’s Oxnard office, said the region has been enjoying cooler-than-normal temperatures this year, but this kind of heat isn’t unusual for September.

“We’ve been a little spoiled this summer,” Hoxsie said.

In L.A. County, the highest temperatures Saturday are expected in the mountain ranges — excluding the Santa Monica Mountains — and inland valleys.

By Saturday evening the heat will be pushed east, and Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s to mid-90s, said Hoxsie. On Monday, temperatures will drop further, with the warmest areas staying in the 80s, she said. A less intense warming trend is expected to begin Wednesday, she said.

Weather officials cautioned that heat-related illnesses were more likely Saturday and urged people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

The high temperatures and low humidity also raise the risk of fire, though the biggest danger factor — the wind — will be fairly light, Hoxsie said.