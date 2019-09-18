Trump headed to San Diego for another border visit after slamming California homelessness

President Trump’s tour of California will take him to San Diego on Wednesday, with a visit to the border and a review of a prototype of his much-debated wall.

Trump is set to tour the Otay Mesa border area in the afternoon after a fundraiser in San Diego before leaving the state. He visited the border wall prototypes last year as well.

On Tuesday, the president was met with protests as he continued his criticism of California over its homelessness problem.

While aboard Air Force One en route to San Francisco, he said he was considering the creation of an “individual task force” as a possible solution to homelessness, without providing more details.

“We can’t let Los Angeles, San Francisco and numerous other cities destroy themselves by allowing what’s happening,” he said, adding that the homelessness crisis is prompting residents of those cities to leave the country. “They can’t believe what’s happening.

“We have people living in our … best highways, our best streets, our best entrances to buildings ... where people in those buildings pay tremendous taxes, where they went to those locations because of the prestige,” the president said. “In many cases, they came from other countries and they moved to Los Angeles or they moved to San Francisco because of the prestige of the city, and all of a sudden they have tents — hundreds and hundreds of tents and people living at the entrance to their office building. And they want to leave. And the people of San Francisco are fed up, and the people of Los Angeles are fed up.”

The president said that he plans to discuss the topic further with U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, who joined him Tuesday in the Bay Area and then in L.A.

According to LAPD Chief Michel Moore, Trump and Carson will meet Wednesday to discuss housing issues, including homelessness. The meeting was requested by Carson.

California officials have largely been wary of the Trump administration’s intentions , concerned that the president wants to use homelessness and urban ills as a wedge for the 2020 campaign. But they have said they are willing to work with him.

Trump headlined a Beverly Hills fundraiser Tuesday night at the mansion of Los Angeles developer Geoffrey Palmer, according to sources familiar with the event. The dinner was the second stop of a two-day swing through California that is expected to raise more than $15 million for the president’s reelection campaign.

“It was absolutely awesome. People are ready and committed to working very hard for his reelection,” said Celeste Greig, a veteran GOP activist who attended the dinner, where filet mignon and sea bass were served.

Greig, the former president of the California Republican Assembly, said Trump spoke about his efforts to end child trafficking, stop illegal immigration, create stronger trade relations and take on the crop of Democratic candidates competing to replace him.

“We will never be a socialist country,” Trump said, according to Greig.

The president was joined at the event by Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel, son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner, and son Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle (who is also California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s ex-wife). Donors, who were not told the exact location of the fundraiser, checked in at the Beverly Hills Hotel, where they showed their credentials before being whisked to Palmer’s mansion in shuttles. Actor and Trump critic Tom Arnold was at the hotel trolling Trump supporters as they arrived, Greig said.

Earlier in the day, Trump spoke at a Bay Area luncheon at the 32,000-square-foot former home of Sun Microsystems co-founder Scott McNealy.

Harmeet Dhillon, one of California’s two representatives on the Republican National Committee, rode with the president in his car from Moffett Federal Airfield to McNealy’s Portola Valley home.

