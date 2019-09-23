Bodies found near campground; Amber Alert for missing 2-year-old and father called off

Authorities on Monday canceled an Amber Alert for a missing 2-year-old boy, who they said had been abducted by his father, after two bodies were found in Tuolumne County.

The alert issued over the weekend sought the public’s help in finding the toddler, John Weir, and his father, 32-year-old Steven Weir, who were last seen Friday night in Merced. The alert noted Steven Weir was armed and dangerous and driving a red 2005 Hyundai Elantra.

Authorities did not identify the bodies but confirmed they were linked to the Amber Alert.

The bodies were found near a red Hyundai parked in a remote area near the Sand Flat Campground.

Advertisement

Officials didn’t indicate how the two had died.