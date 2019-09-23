Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

Bodies found near campground; Amber Alert for missing 2-year-old and father called off

Steven Weir and son John
Steven Weir and son John. Authorities canceled an Amber Alert on Monday for the pair.
(Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office)
By Alejandra Reyes-VelardeStaff Writer 
Sep. 23, 2019
2:16 PM
Authorities on Monday canceled an Amber Alert for a missing 2-year-old boy, who they said had been abducted by his father, after two bodies were found in Tuolumne County.

The alert issued over the weekend sought the public’s help in finding the toddler, John Weir, and his father, 32-year-old Steven Weir, who were last seen Friday night in Merced. The alert noted Steven Weir was armed and dangerous and driving a red 2005 Hyundai Elantra.

Authorities did not identify the bodies but confirmed they were linked to the Amber Alert.

The bodies were found near a red Hyundai parked in a remote area near the Sand Flat Campground.

Officials didn’t indicate how the two had died.

Alejandra Reyes-Velarde
Alejandra Reyes-Velarde is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times.
