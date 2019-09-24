All southbound lanes of 605 Freeway closed near 60 Freeway after fuel spill

A tanker truck carrying about 8,200 gallons of fuel overturned on the 605 Freeway early Tuesday, forcing the closure of all southbound lanes just north of the 60 Freeway.

The truck collided with an unknown object, possibly another vehicle, shortly before 1:45 a.m., California Highway Patrol Officer Tony Polizzi said. The tanker truck overturned, spilling about 50 gallons of fuel onto the ground, the CHP said in a tweet. No injuries were reported.

SB I-605 at SR-60 ALL LANES BLOCKED due to overturned tanker truck carrying approx 8,200 gals of fuel. Traffic taken off at Valley Bl. 50 gals. spilled onto ground, but not into drains. Tank will have to be emptied before uprighting rig. #TrafficAlert #spill #tanker pic.twitter.com/ZlsArw3wzI — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) September 24, 2019

All southbound traffic was being diverted from the 605 at Valley Boulevard. Crews need to empty the truck’s tank before righting it, the CHP said in a tweet.

Southbound lanes of the 605 were expected to start reopening about 7 a.m., Polizzi said.