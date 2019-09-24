Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

All southbound lanes of 605 Freeway closed near 60 Freeway after fuel spill

An overturned tanker truck forced the closure of all southbound lanes of the 605 Freeway just north of the 60 Freeway.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Alex WigglesworthStaff Writer 
Sep. 24, 2019
5:36 AM
A tanker truck carrying about 8,200 gallons of fuel overturned on the 605 Freeway early Tuesday, forcing the closure of all southbound lanes just north of the 60 Freeway.

The truck collided with an unknown object, possibly another vehicle, shortly before 1:45 a.m., California Highway Patrol Officer Tony Polizzi said. The tanker truck overturned, spilling about 50 gallons of fuel onto the ground, the CHP said in a tweet. No injuries were reported.

All southbound traffic was being diverted from the 605 at Valley Boulevard. Crews need to empty the truck’s tank before righting it, the CHP said in a tweet.

Southbound lanes of the 605 were expected to start reopening about 7 a.m., Polizzi said.

California
Alex Wigglesworth
Alex Wigglesworth is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times.
