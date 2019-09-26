Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

1 dead in big rig crash; 10 Freeway eastbound lanes in West Covina closed

California Highway Patrol officers were investigating the scene of a fatal big rig crash Thursday morning.
(KTLA)
By Alejandra Reyes-VelardeStaff Writer 
Sep. 26, 2019
5:35 AM
A fatal big rig crash caused a major traffic backup early Thursday.

California Highway Patrol received reports that a big rig had crashed on the 10 Freeway in West Covina shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday. At least one person died in the crash, said CHP officer Dion Conly.

All eastbound lanes between Citrus and Barranca streets will be closed for an unknown amount of time, CHP said.

Conly did not have details about how the crash happened or who was killed, but CHP traffic logs indicated the driver of a Chevy Volt suffered a head injury.

Video shows at least one big rig with severe damage to its front side. Eastbound traffic was being directed off the freeway before Barranca Street, and westbound lanes appeared backed up.

Alejandra Reyes-Velarde
Alejandra Reyes-Velarde is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times.
