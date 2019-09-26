1 dead in big rig crash; 10 Freeway eastbound lanes in West Covina closed

A fatal big rig crash caused a major traffic backup early Thursday.

California Highway Patrol received reports that a big rig had crashed on the 10 Freeway in West Covina shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday. At least one person died in the crash, said CHP officer Dion Conly.

All eastbound lanes between Citrus and Barranca streets will be closed for an unknown amount of time, CHP said.

Conly did not have details about how the crash happened or who was killed, but CHP traffic logs indicated the driver of a Chevy Volt suffered a head injury.

Advertisement

Video shows at least one big rig with severe damage to its front side. Eastbound traffic was being directed off the freeway before Barranca Street, and westbound lanes appeared backed up.