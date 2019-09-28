Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

73-year-old woman dies in Granada Hills fire

la-me-fire
A firefighter battles a house fire in Granada Hills early Saturday morning. A 73-year-old woman died in the blaze.
(Greg Doyle)
By Adam ElmahrekStaff Writer 
Sep. 28, 2019
8:16 PM
A 73-year-old woman died early Saturday morning when a one-story home in Granada Hills became engulfed in flames, according to Los Angeles fire officials.

It was unclear what started the fire, but officials said “excessive storage conditions” fueled the flames. Video posted by the fire department showed chairs and other furniture cast about outside the home.

More than 70 firefighters worked nearly an hour to extinguish the blaze, officials said. The fire destroyed the house in the 10400 block of Densmore Avenue, and the roof partly collapsed, according to fire officials.

Officials said there was no working fire alarm that could have alerted the woman and her 76-year-old husband, who managed to escape the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials said it doesn’t appear to be suspicious.

California
Adam Elmahrek
Adam Elmahrek is an investigative reporter for the Los Angeles Times. He started his journalism career in 2010 at the nonprofit news website Voice of OC, where he broke award-winning stories that exposed corruption in municipal government around Orange County. In 2013, he uncovered a land swap between a powerful local politician and a government contractor that led to federal and local criminal investigations. Since joining The Times in 2016, he has written about political consultants paid with public money to read news stories, and a government official who made hundreds of thousands of dollars by falling headfirst into a wall. He also exposed the failings of a public corruption task force that accomplished little before it collapsed.
