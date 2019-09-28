73-year-old woman dies in Granada Hills fire

A 73-year-old woman died early Saturday morning when a one-story home in Granada Hills became engulfed in flames, according to Los Angeles fire officials.

It was unclear what started the fire, but officials said “excessive storage conditions” fueled the flames. Video posted by the fire department showed chairs and other furniture cast about outside the home.

More than 70 firefighters worked nearly an hour to extinguish the blaze, officials said. The fire destroyed the house in the 10400 block of Densmore Avenue, and the roof partly collapsed, according to fire officials.

Officials said there was no working fire alarm that could have alerted the woman and her 76-year-old husband, who managed to escape the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials said it doesn’t appear to be suspicious.