Man named Sexy Vegan charged in sexual assault of his dog after video surfaces online

A 37-year-old man whose legal name is Sexy Vegan pleaded not guilty Friday to two misdemeanor charges stemming from allegations that he sexually assaulted his dog and posted a video of the assault on social media.

The West Hollywood resident, who was born Hansel DeBartolo III, is facing a count of sexual assault on an animal and a count of posting obscene matter. He faces up to a year in jail if convicted of both charges, according to Los Angeles County prosecutors.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies arrested Vegan on Thursday morning after authorities said he posted a video on one of his social media accounts Sept. 5 depicting “inappropriate behavior” with a pit bull, prosecutors said.

Officials did not offer specific details about the video but said it depicted obscene matter. It is not clear how authorities became aware of the video, which no longer appears to be posted on any of the man’s public social media accounts.

Vegan’s IMDB profile says he moved to West Hollywood from a Chicago suburb in 2016 and legally changed his name to Sexy Vegan. He has his name tattooed on his forehead and chest in blue ink. The profile also describes him as a 2020 presidential candidate, an “Instagram sensation” and a singer who released a 28-track album on YouTube called “Ending World Suffering the Fun Way.”

During an appearance on the “Dr. Phil” show in 2017, security guards escorted Vegan from the studio after he engaged in an expletive-filled rant and attempted to moonwalk across the stage. He appeared on the show a few months later to apologize.

“I do get judged a lot for being different,” he said at the time.

Vegan is being held at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in lieu of $35,000 bail, according to jail records. It was not clear Monday whether he has an attorney.